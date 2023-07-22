Body of teen found in stone quarry 5 days after she went missing

CHENNAI: The body of Devika (15), who went missing five days ago in Madipakkam, was found in the stone quarry near Pallavaram on Thursday. Devika of Ullagaram was a Class 10 student in a private school in Nanganallur. On July 17, she went to school and did not return home.

When parents enquired in the school, they were told that Devika did not come on the day. Soon, they searched for her in the locality, and later filed a complaint at the Madipakkam police station.

On Thursday evening, the police received information that a body of a young girl in a school uniform was floating on the culvert in a stone quarry in Muvarasanpet. Soon, the Pallavaram police retrieved the body and sent it to the Chromepet GH. After Devika’s parents confirmed that it was their daughter, a case was registered. Cops are investigating cause of death, and whether it was kidnapping and murder or suicide.