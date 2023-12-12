Body found in Madipakkam turns out to be EB wireman

CHENNAI: The police have identified the body of a man found in stagnated rainwater last Tuesday at Madipakkam, as of an EB wireman. The deceased man was identified as Prasanna, 43, a resident of Karthikeyapuram near Madipakkam. The deceased is suspected to be drowned in the rainwater.

His body was recovered last Tuesday, after the corporation workers had pumped out the stagnated rainwater from the road and informed the police control room. The police team sent his body to the government hospital for an autopsy.

Preliminary reports by the doctors who performed the autopsy confirmed that Prasanna died of drowning, as his lungs were filled with rainwater. As Prasanna’s family had filed a ‘man missing’ complaint, a family member had identified the deceased man as Prasanna.

Out of the 24 people who died of rain-related accidents due to cyclone Michaung at least 6 bodies still remain unidentified, the police noted.