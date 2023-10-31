BJP wants a dictatorial govt favoured by RSS: CM Stalin

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi led union government of undermining the rights of states and cautioned that the ruling BJP wants a dictatorial government favoured by the RSS.

In the third episode of his multilingual podcast “Speaking for India” posted on his official ‘X’ page, Stalin said, “Today, the BJP, which is in the last phase of governing in the Union, wants a dictatorial government as favoured by the RSS. That is why their rule (govt) does not follow the Constitution nor does it respect the states.”

Accusing the union government of preventing states from functioning, the CM said that the governors who get their salaries paid from the state government work against state’s welfare.

Remarking that Modi, who favoured state rights as Gujarat CM, has revoked them now, Stalin said that the BJP led by Modi is of the opinion that states must be abolished, and, If not, they should at least be reduced to mere municipalities. Wherever the BJP is unable to come to power, it is resorting to breaking parties and buying MLAs, he alleged.

Pointing out that due to decrease in the allocation of funds in the 12th finance commission, TN has suffered a loss of around Rs 85,000 crore in the last 10 years, the CM said that the state was poised to lose more than Rs 10,000 crore per year from now.

Charging the GoI with disbanding the councils of states mooted to resolve disputes between states, Stalin said that there is no inkling to heed to the suggestions from the states and nor are the states allowed to act within the powers given by the constitution.

“Binding the entire administration of the states to the governor’s mansions has become BJP’s action plan. This is why the BJP is using the governor to stop the approval of 19 bills that were passed in the State Assembly by all the representatives of people of Tamil Nadu, “ the CM added.

“By moving towards a single party, a single leadership, a single PM with a singular power, they are fragmenting and destroying the largest democratic system in the world. Overall the states rights have been crushed under the BJP regime. Federalism and democracy given by our constitution are made to shed tears along with the people of the country,” Stalin reasoned.

Claiming that all the states would flourish better if they (INDIA) form a union government, the CM said, “For the principles of state autonomy to prevail, the INDIA alliance must come to power. People should prepare for it.” Describing the ensuing five-state Assembly polls as “mini Parliamentary polls”, the CM requested the voters who are going to vote in it, to do so by keeping this in mind.