BJP takes a swipe at Stalin in its birthday post

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu wing of BJP took a dig at Stalin by posting birthday wish for the CM in Mandarin.

In an apparent reference to the design gaffe of placing the Chinese flag on the rocket instead of India in an advertisement, the BJP post read, "On behalf of @BJP4Tamilnadu, here’s wishing our Honourable CM Thiru @mkstalin avargal a happy birthday in his favourite language! May he live a long & healthy life!."

Fiery exchange between DMK and BJP leaders were witnessed over the issue. In an bid to firefight, DMK's Anitha Radhakrishnan contended it was a mistake on the part of the designer and they have love only for India.