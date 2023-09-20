BJP ready to bury the hatchet with AIADMK

CHENNAI: A day after the AIADMK leaders announced breaking up of alliance with the BJP, the saffron party high command had planned to ease out the difference between the state BJP and the AIADMK.

The party high command had instructed the state unit to refrain from making any comments over the ally AIADMK and its leaders. Sources said that the party’s national leadership had also advised the state unit to maintain a cordial relationship and start reaching out to the sulking AIADMK seniors.

“The high command has directed the state functionaries to be quiet for some time and not to give any media interview about the recent war of words between the AIADMK and the BJP. The high command is confident that they could easily sort out the difference between team Edappadi K Palaniswami and K Annamalai,” said an informed source with Kamalalayam, state BJP headquarters.

Speaking on the developments, another BJP leader preferring anonymity said that the feud is temporary and there is no threat to the alliance. “Chances of an alliance breakup is remote and hardly there is any chance for the AIADMK to walk out of the alliance. The high command has given an advice and a road map to deal with the allies and those details cannot be revealed,” quipped the senior leader.

Meanwhile, state BJP president K Annamalai gearing up for his Kongu entry through ‘En Mann, En Makkal’ yatra on September 21 had also discussed about the ongoing turmoil with AIADMK with party seniors and the steps to be taken to bury the hatchet, said BJP insiders.