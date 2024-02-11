BJP president JP Nadda arrives in Chennai, to hold poll alliance talks

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president J P Nadda arrived in Chennai at 5.50 pm to hold poll alliance talks in the Dravidian heartland and chalk out strategies for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Information and Broadcasting L Murugan, Tamil Nadu BJP president K Annamalai, BJP leader H Raja, P Sudhakar Reddy, Senior BJP leader Pon Radhakrishnan, BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan, MR Gandhi, C Saraswathi welcomed Nadda at the airport.

Sources told DT Next that the BJP leader will meet ousted AIADMK leader and former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and hold seat-sharing talks.

Besides OPS, the parties that allied with the BJP during the 2019 Lok Sabha polls will also meet Nadda, the sources added.

According to BJP insiders, political party leaders including AC Shanmugham, TR Paarivendhar, John Pandian, and Devanathan are to meet the BJP leader.

He is also set to address a public meeting in Harbour constituency before leaving for New Delhi in a private flight from Chennai airport at 9.45 pm.

Meanwhile, the Chennai police on Tuesday refused to grant permission to the BJP to conduct the 'En Mann and En Makkal' rally in the city in which Nadda was expected to participate.

(With inputs from Bureau)