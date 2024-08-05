BJP functionary held for making derogatory comments against CM Stalin

CHENNAI: City police on Sunday arrested a BJP functionary for alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister M K Stalin at a party event in Peravallur last Thursday.

The arrested functionary was identified as M Kabilan, district president of North Chennai (East). Police said that he was booked under the relevant sections and was picked up from his house in Vyasarpadi on Sunday and sent for judicial remand.

BJP state president K Annamalai condemned the arrest on social media, saying: “I strongly condemn the fascist DMK government for the arrest of BJP Chennai North district president Kabilan. While law and order is broken across TN, murders and robberies are taking place daily, the DMK is misusing the police department for its political gains. CM Stalin, who is unable to provide security to the lives and assets of the people, is only targeting the BJP. Such crackdowns cannot cover up the total administrative failure of the ruling DMK government or the ineptitude of Chief Minister Stalin.”