BJP functionary forges documents to grab land in Avadi, arrested

CHENNAI: A Tamil Nadu BJP functionary was arrested by the Central Crime Branch of Avadi police for allegedly forging documents and grabbing land worth several lakh in Korattur.

Police registered a case based on a complaint from Fathima Beevi of Guindy, claiming that 2347 sq. ft of land belonging to her was grabbed by miscreants who impersonated her.

A special team of Avadi city police arrested J Padmanaban (49) of Solaimanagar in Red Hills concerning the forgery.

The police said the accused is the Sholavaram unit secretary of TN BJP.

During investigations, police found that the accused had impersonated Fathima Beevi and created documents that gave power of attorney to Padmanaban.

Using the forged power of attorney, the accused sold the land belonging to Fathima and made gains, police investigations revealed.

A search for Padmanaban’s accomplices is underway.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another land-grabbing incident, Avadi police arrested two persons, Pushpa (53) and Dilli Babu (34), for allegedly using forged documents to grab four acres of land belonging to another person near Poonamallee.