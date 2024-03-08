Biz brothers report Rs 30L loss as thieves strike near GST Road

CHENNAI: In a case of daylight robbery, unidentified intruders barged into a mobile shop and textile shop on the arterial Grand South Trunk (GST) Road in Chromepet and looted goods worth Rs 30 lakh on Thursday. The theft had not only emerged as the talk of the town but also raised several questions about the efficiency of police night patrol in the locality.

Ansari of Tambaram owns a mobile showroom in the Chromepet junction on the GST Road and his brother Mansoor was running a textile shop adjacent to it. On Wednesday night, the brothers went home after closing the shops. On Thursday morning, the mobile shop staffer Madavan, on opening the shop, found things scattered on the floor. The intruders had drilled a manhole on the rear wall, entered the shop and looted the phones. He soon alerted Ansari about the theft.

Ansari and Mansoor rushed to the spot and found thieves had drilled a hole in Mansoor’s shop as well and looted the costly dresses. Later, a complaint was filed at the Chromepet police station.

Police said mobile phones worth Rs 25 lakh and dresses worth Rs 5 lakh were looted. The police have registered a case and are trying to identify the intruders with the help of CCTV. Police said Ansari did monitor the CCTV of the shop on his mobile phone till 1 am, but the intruders had entered the shop around 2.30 am.