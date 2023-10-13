‘Bites, scratches hurt less, people’s abuse cuts deep’

CHENNAI: Subjected to myriad forms of abuse, dog-catchers working on a contract basis with the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) also take maximum risk in the job for minimal pay. They work long hours catching stray dogs, and manage them with just a net and a pole.

They carry a lifelong stigma, associated not only with their job but also with their community, as a majority of them belong to Scheduled Caste (SC).

Dog-catchers typically work in groups, usually consisting of five or more members, especially when covering larger areas. They use a butterfly net attached to the end of a long pole to catch stray dogs.

“Stray dogs have bitten and scratched us multiple times, resulting in many injuries. However, the long pole sticks help reduce the chances of major bites. The Corporation has provided us with gloves for extra safety,” pointed out one of the dog-catchers.

“Our target is to catch at least 5 dogs/day, based on public complaints, and transport them to animal birth control centres. We often use nets to catch them, especially in bigger areas when they can easily hide. In such cases, we also use food to attract them and catch them through cages.”

They also provide reports to doctors or veterinary officers regarding the dog count so that doctors can examine the health conditions before sterilisation.

The life of a dog-catcher is a challenging one. The GCC has 75 dog-catchers responsible for covering 15 zones (5 workers/zone). Often, teams from nearby zones join forces to catch the canines in larger areas.

Street Dogs

Their typical workday begins at 7 am and can go on up to 10 hours, especially on special occasions and government functions, with added difficulties during rainy days. Despite these long hours, they take this job to support their families.

“We do not have permanent employment, and we face salary deductions for taking leave. So, most of us take up part-time jobs, such as driving autos, to supplement our earnings,” added another worker.

For most dog-catchers with over 10 years of experience, their monthly pay from a consolidated sum of Rs 10,000 to Rs 14,000. They receive an annual increment of a measly Rs 14-24 under the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NULM) .

While there has been a recent pay raise, with a basic daily pay of Rs 387 and an annual increment of Rs 150, some major requests such as social safety provisions like health insurance, employee provident fund (EPFO), and sick leave are yet to be addressed.

A dog-catcher averred that if they take leave for a dog bite, they suffer a loss of pay. “We’re required to take unpaid leave even if we’re bitten by a dog while on duty. Is this fair? We have to stay at home for days to recover sans any pay.

At times, we cannot even afford to pay the house rent with the wages,” rued a dog-catcher with several years of experience.

To meet his family’s expenses and to sustain a standard of living, this dog-catcher moved out of the city and into the suburbs. “The public doesn’t show us the same respect they give BlueCross members. Some verbally abuse and threaten us for catching street dogs without understanding that we’re just doing our jobs,” he lamented.

Another dog-catcher pointed out that they’re often subjected to verbal abuse by the public for returning the dogs to the same locality after sterilisation. “They don’t know that as per government rules, stray dogs should be released back at the same location after sterilisation.

Otherwise, they might die of new infections and attacks from other dogs. Public should understand this and treat dogs as part of their community,” he opined.

But not every dog that’s sterilised is caught by catchers. There are a few exemptions, like dogs below one-year-old, feeding dogs, and dogs with physical disabilities and diseases that cannot be sterilised.

While the government has taken some steps to address the concerns of the dog-catching community, it’s far from sufficient to elevate their social standing in society.

Along with the recent salary hike, do-catchers urge the government to address other issues, such as providing sick leave with pay, ensuring job security, and implementing PF benefits.

J Kamal Hussain, veterinary officer, GCC, said, “At least 80 dog-catchers under NULM are working as contractors, and their daily salary is Rs 687. They get a day off.

During festival time, they can take leave after discussing with other workers, get a revised bonus each year, and get anti-rabies vaccination every year. The GCC provides safety kits including hand gloves and coats.”