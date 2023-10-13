BIS witnesses surge in number of standards in the last three years

CHENNAI: The Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) has seen an increase in the number of standards in the last three years. The revision of standards has also seen a surge in the same duration.

G Bhavani, head of the Chennai branch office of BIS said that the number of applications received has also increased since 2020.

Addressing the World Standards Day 2023 celebrations on Friday, she said that the Chennai branch of BIS has granted five all India licenses and there are five more in the pipeline.

"BIS has written to 4591 gram panchayats in Tamil Nadu with details of the standards of the commonly used products to educate them," she said.

The Southern Regional Office of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) conducted the World Standards Day 2023 themed "Shared Vision for Better World Incorporating Sustainable Development Goal for Good Health and Well-Being" on Friday.

The chief guest Dr V Irai Anbu, former Chief Secretary inaugurated the event and said that the standards have helped to strengthen the economy and BIS is helping to fulfill the norms of perfection in every aspect of life through the standards.

BIS has also signed an MoU with Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute, Tamil Nadu to train the entrepreneurs and to form an expert committee with the Integrated Child Development Services.

USP Yadhav, Scientist & Deputy Director General of Southern Region said that we have started a lot of initiatives in Tamil Nadu and now we have reached to the panchayat level in the State.

"We have started standard clubs to enlighten the youngsters on standards and quality so that they should not accept anything substandard or of poor quality. We have done standardisation training programmes in the State for officials who are working towards implementing the standards and make sure it reaches more number of people in the society," he said.