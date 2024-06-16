Biryani to pinch your pockets this Bakrid as mutton price in Chennai rise due to festival rush

CHENNAI: While inflation has affected public spending, it hasn’t affected meat-lovers, though the Bakrid season has escalated the price of mutton in Chennai. The price of meat had surged by 10-15% due to the festival demand.

In Chennai, the cost of mutton increased from Rs 100-150/kg wholesale. In the case of retail and online, the price surged upto 200/kg.

But it hasn’t dulled sales, as elated vendors said that the sale was brisk this year when compared to the last year. “Mutton rate has increased from Rs 1,000 to Rs 1,100 due to Eid-Ul-Adha. Sales of mutton have been good this year – much better than the previous year,” stated Niyas P of Ajmeer Mutton Stall, Broadway.

“There is always a hike during the festival season but other factors also affect it. Transportation cost has increased as the lorry drivers demand more during the festivals. Workers in slaughterhouses also demand more money due to additional work load. Slight shortages in goats have also pushed the price,” said H Muhammed Saliya of Dilkush Mutton Stall, Nungambakkam. “Most of the goats are supplied by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra to meet the demand here.”

A large number of people in the city prefer to purchase from online platforms like Swiggy Instamart, due to easy availability, though the cost of mutton is higher. The meat price shot up to around Rs 1,300/kg on Saturday.

“Price of mutton stays high as there isn’t anything much you can do to decrease it. Sellers claim that shortage of livestock pushed up the price but this is business as usual for us,” said P Viswanathan, convenor, Chitlapakkam Residents Association.