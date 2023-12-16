Begin typing your search...

Biman Bangladesh Airlines starts operation between Chennai and Dhaka

The flight service between Dhaka and Chennai is being operated by Indigo Airlines and US Bangla Airlines every day.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|16 Dec 2023 3:14 PM GMT
Biman Bangladesh Airlines starts operation between Chennai and Dhaka
X
Security personnel stand guard outside of the hijacked aircraft of the Biman Bangladesh Airlines
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

CHENNAI: Biman Bangladesh Airlines started the operation between Chennai and Dhaka on Saturday.

The flight service between Dhaka and Chennai is being operated by Indigo Airlines and US Bangla Airlines every day.

However, since many people have started to travel on this route Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started their service between Chennai and Dhaka from Saturday. The flight will be operated on three days of the week and it will arrive in Chennai at 3.20 pm and depart to Dhaka at 4.15 pm. The service may be increased to all seven days of the week considering the demand for the passengers.

ChennaiBiman Bangladesh AirlinesIndigo AirlinesUS Bangla Airlinesflight service
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X