Biman Bangladesh Airlines starts operation between Chennai and Dhaka

CHENNAI: Biman Bangladesh Airlines started the operation between Chennai and Dhaka on Saturday.

The flight service between Dhaka and Chennai is being operated by Indigo Airlines and US Bangla Airlines every day.

However, since many people have started to travel on this route Biman Bangladesh Airlines has started their service between Chennai and Dhaka from Saturday. The flight will be operated on three days of the week and it will arrive in Chennai at 3.20 pm and depart to Dhaka at 4.15 pm. The service may be increased to all seven days of the week considering the demand for the passengers.