Duo falls 50 feet from flyover as bike hits parapet in Puzhal; one dead, friend critical

CHENNAI: A 29-year-old man died while his friend who was riding pillion is in critical condition after they fell from a height of 50 feet when their bike hit the parapet wall on a flyover near Puzhal early Saturday morning.

The deceased was identified as Hemanth (29), an autorickshaw driver while the survivor is Guganraj (26) is employed with a private firm.

Investigations revealed that two of them are residents of Maraimalai Nagar.

The two of them were traveling to Vyasarpadi from Maraimalai Nagar in a motorbike to visit Guganraj's relative when the accident happened around 3 am.

Police suspect Hemanth to have lost control of the two-wheeler while coming down on the flyover and hit the parapet wall. "The two of them were thrown off the bike and fell from a height of at least fifty feet," a police officer said.

Passerby who noticed the accident alerted the police and ambulance after which help reached the scene.

Hemanth was declared dead on arrival while Guganraj is undergoing treatment at Government Stanley Hospital.