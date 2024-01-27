Bike taxi rider attacks customer a day after argument

CHENNAI: City Police on Friday arrested a bike taxi rider who went with a group to a customer's workplace in Madipakkam and assaulted him, a day after both of them had an argument.

The victim, D Damodaran (24) is a resident of Indira Gandhi street, Nanmangalam. He works as a construction labourer at a site in Madipakkam. On Thursday (Jan 25), Damodaran had booked a bike taxi through an app and went from his house to the construction site.

During the ride, Damodaran had an argument with the rider, Habibullah. A day later, on Friday, Habibullah went to Damodaran's workplace with two of his friends and assaulted the latter with a hammer, police said.

Damodaran's teeth were broken and he suffered injuries, for which he is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Based on his complaint, Madipakkam Police registered a case and arrested the bike taxi rider, M Habibullah (45) of Kovilambakkam.

The hammer used in the assault was seized from him. Police have launched a search for the two accused who are absconding. Habibullah was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.