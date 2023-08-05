Bike-taxi major takes initiative to empower underprivileged women in Chennai

CHENNAI: Bike taxi platform, Rapido Auto, and ANEW (Association for Non-traditional Employment for Women) are partnering to empower women auto captains from economically weaker sections of society in Chennai.

Recently, the second batch consisting of 15 women auto-rickshaw drivers from Arumbakkam, Guindy, Ambattur, Anna Nagar, and Choolaimedu regions were trained and provided with an auto-rickshaw under this transformative initiative.

The auto-rickshaws are given to the women drivers at subsidized prices.

Owing to this partnership, the women auto-drivers, who have been previously trained by ANEW and on-boarded on the Rapido platform, reportedly get at least 10-12 rides on a daily basis and they also take on offline rides.

This allows them to have a minimum earning of Rs 30,000 per month. For women who are economically challenged, this income promises financial independence and stability, empowering them to become earning members of society.

Rapido, with the help of ANEW, offers comprehensive training to the women auto-drivers and then on-board them onto the platform. They are equipped with road safety, and fuel efficiency training followed by etiquette training on appropriate codes of conduct with customers.

Having gone through these extensive training programs, the women auto drivers of Chennai are prepared to take on the roads with confidence, providing safe and reliable transportation to customers.

Speaking about the initiative, the Founder of Rapido Auto, Pawan Guntupalli, said, "At Rapido, we believe in the transformative power of opportunities. We are delighted to assist women auto captains and witness their journey toward self-reliance and success. By empowering women from economically weaker sections of the society in Chennai, we aim to create a ripple effect of positive change not just within their families and communities, but in the larger society as well."

ANEW's Management Committee member, Dr. Anu Chandran, who has nurtured the driving program since its inception, shared her views on the alliance, highlighting ANEW's dedication to providing opportunities for women to pursue non-traditional careers. “The partnership with Rapido Auto introduces exciting prospects for women from economically challenged backgrounds, enabling them to become successful auto-rickshaw drivers and gain a stronger foothold in society. Creating a source of income for these women will allow them to take charge of their own lives, and contribute to the making of a society that is driven by equality.”

Dr. Chitra A R, Head of Operations at ANEW, expressed her optimism about the second batch launch, commenting that, “Rapido's flexible and women-friendly options would significantly impact the lives of the beneficiaries. In a society and workforce that has been historically male-dominated, the arrival of female auto drivers in more numbers will pave the way for a change in the larger fabric of the transportation industry.”

The official flag-off ceremony of this initiative took place in the presence of esteemed representatives from Rapido Auto and ANEW.

With the successful launch of the second batch of female auto drivers, Rapido Auto and ANEW looks to expand their transformative initiative across other cities, thereby creating a lasting and positive impact on society.

This initiative aims to forge a pathway for women from weaker socio-economic backgrounds to be more independent by fostering a sense of confidence, dignity, and self-reliance in them, as they actively participate in shaping a more progressive and equal society.