Bike-taxi driver held for sexual harassment

CHENNAI:The city police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old bike taxi driver for alleged sexual harassment of a female passenger near Guindy on Tuesday.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman, had booked a bike taxi through the Rapido app on Tuesday night to travel to Kottivakkam from Guindy.

After dropping the woman, the rider had misbehaved with her and had attempted to sexually harass her. She ran away from the scene after which the rider followed her and threatened to kill her if she shared about the incident.

The woman, after discussions with family members, filed a complaint at the Neelankarai Police station who registered a case under various sections of IPC including Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act and conducted investigations.

On Friday, the police arrested E Natana Sabapathy (22) of Kundrathur and seized his bike. Investigations revealed that Sabapathy has been driving for Rapido for the last six months. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.