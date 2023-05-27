Bike mechanic hacked to death near Red Hills

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man, a bike mechanic, was allegedly hacked to death by a gang near Red Hills on Thursday.



The deceased was identified as Venkatesan. Police were informed about a dead body with injuries in Perumal Nagar 10th street in Nallur panchayat near Red Hills.



Sholavaram Police personnel reached the scene and recovered the body.



Investigation revealed that Venkatesan was murdered by a trio, one of whom was the husband of a woman with whom the deceased was allegedly in an extramarital relationship.



Police said that he was a resident of the same neighborhood.



One of the accused, Naresh Kumar had earlier picked up an argument with Venkatesan and condemned him and asked him to cut off the relationship with his wife.



During the early hours of Friday, Naresh Kumar invited Venkatesan for a drink to sort out the issues. When they were discussing, an argument broke out again after which Naresh Kumar along with Dinesh and Karan murdered Venkatesan, police investigations revealed.



Police have detained the trio and are investigating.