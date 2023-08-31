Bihar man sentenced to life in sexual assault case

CHENGALPATTU: The District Mahila Court on Wednesday sentenced a 28-year-old youth to life term imprisonment for allegedly raping an elderly woman and attempting to sexually assault another woman on the same day in 2020.

The victim Shanthi, 49, a resident of Wallajahbad had taken her cattle for grazing to the lakeside on September 2020 when the accused Inarjud Mukhiya hailing from Bihar gagged her and tied her before sexually assaulting her.

Following this he attempted to sexually assault another woman at Naickenpet when she raised an alarm after which the accused fled the scene.

Subsequently, relatives of Shanthi and the other woman lodged a complaint with the Wallajahbad police who arrested the accused the next day.

When the case came up for hearing on Wednesday, the Chengalpattu Mahila Court imposed a life sentence on him along with a fine amount of Rs 31,000.