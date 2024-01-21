Bids floated to upgrade Kasimedu beach

CHENNAI: The ever-bustling Kasimedu will soon have a beach of its own as Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) has floated bids for the upgradation of the beach at around Rs 23 crore.

The project will be carried out close to the Kasimedu fishing harbour.

As per a CMDA document, the beach will have a promenade (pedestrian pavement) for a total length of 800 meters with a landscape area covering 400 sqm.

Apart from the promenade, the beach will have a prefabricated toilet and a prefabricated electrical room. The promenade will be laid using cobblestones.

The beach development will be carried out for a total area of 2,880 sqm, of which the promenade alone will cover 2,390 sqm.

Bids will be opened on February 6 and the works will be completed within three months after the issuance of the work order to the selected bidder.

It may be noted that the planning authority has already floated a tender to lay a cycle track for 5 kilometers between Neelankarai and Akkari as a part of a beachfront development project. Also, DPR is under preparation for the upgradation of Tiruvottiyur beach.

All the structures proposed in Kasimedu, Tiruvottiyur as well as the cycle track between Neelankarai and Akkarai will be temporary structures that can be dismantled during cyclones.