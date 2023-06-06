Bid to sexually abuse bedridden 92-year-old woman; man held

CHENNAI: The city police on Monday arrested a 45-year-old man who allegedly attempted to sexually abuse a 92-year-old bedridden woman in her house in Kilpauk after trespassing into the house. Police said that the accused, Senthil, was in an inebriated condition. The woman’s daughter who lives nearby came to check on her after neighbours alerted her about someone trespassing into her mother’s house late night on Sunday. The accused was allegedly attempting to disrobe the woman when her daughter entered the house. On seeing her, he fled the house. After the daughter raised an alarm, the neighbours attempted to catch Senthil, but he fled. Secretariat Colony police registered a case and picked up Senthil who lives in the same neighbourhood. Investigations revealed that he is a serial offender. His wife separated from him and took their daughter with her allegedly due to his wayward activities, police said. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in custody.