Bengaluru duo held for stealing batteries from ATM in Chennai

CHENNAI: City Police on Monday arrested two Bengaluru men who allegedly stole batteries from an ATM along Ennore Highway.

A police team attached to RK Nagar police station was on patrol duty in Tondiarpet when they saw two persons standing suspiciously near the ATM of a private bank.

When the patrol team enquired them, they gave evasive replies and attempted to flee after which the police team chased and caught them.

Police found that they had stolen three batteries installed in an ATM. Investigations revealed that the duo also stole a two wheeler to roam around.

The accused, A Rafeeq Basha (40) and J Syed Chabi (30) of Bengaluru were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.