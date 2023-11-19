Bengal man faints in city, rescued by constable

CHENNAI: A police constable with the Chennai police rescued an elderly man, who fainted on the road and reunited him with his family.

Police investigations revealed that the elderly man had come to Chennai from West Bengal for medical treatment and had lost his way.

On Wednesday evening, Head Constable Sarath Kumar, attached to Basin bridge police station, rescued the elderly man who was found unconscious on the road in Pulianthope and got him admitted to Government Stanley Hospital.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Basin Bridge police station received information that a person named, Seyathu Noor Jamal (56) from West Bengal, who came to Chennai with his family, for his medical treatment was missing.

Head Constable, Sarath Kumar who saw the message in the local wastapp communication channels identified the missing man as the same person who he rescued two days ago and informed his counter parts at Flower Bazaar police station.

Relatives of Jamal were alerted and they accompanied the policemen to Government Stanley hospital, where they confirmed the identity. Noor Jamal was handed over to the relatives after legal formalities. Police top brass appreciated the head constable, Sarath Kumar for his prompt action.