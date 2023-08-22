Bedi writes to deans on Clean Hospital campaign

CHENNAI: Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi wrote to the deans of Government Medical College Hospitals to make “Clean Hospital Campaign” a sustainable programme and requested the authorities to bestow personal attention on the measures to keep hospitals clean.

The hospital authorities should ensure clean linen and proper arrangement of all ward beds and cots and linen should be sent for washing, he said. The deans have been asked to ensure clean wards and toilets, make sure that requisite machinery, sanitation disinfectants and deodorants, etc. are stocked adequately and used, while staff nurses were instructed to supervise their availability.

The nurses have also been asked to act on the non-compliance and report to the nursing superintendent and resident medical officer (RMO).

The RMOs have been assigned the responsibility of the ‘Clean Hospital’ measures, and they should make frequent and surprise inspections of the wards to assess their cleanliness and ward-side toilets. They should also countersign the attendance sheet of outsourcing staff in each shift. The RMOs are empowered to act on the non- performing maintenance staff and report such action to the medical superintendents and deans, the letter added.

The authorities have also been instructed to ensure timed appropriate diet and dietician or nurse in-charge of the diet kitchen should ensure that the patients in wards were provided hygienic, tasty food. They should also check and ensure that the diet kitchen is clean and sufficiently stocked.

The hospital authorities should check that the food reaches the patients on time in hygienically covered carts, and that the quality of food is good and drinking water is made available to all round the clock.

The Public Works Department AE and AEE in-charge of the hospital must ensure that the hospital toilets have working washbasins and fully functional European and Indian water closets. “PWD should ensure that the water inlets, taps, drainage outlets, sewerage systems, flooring, fans, lights, lifts, generators, and other electrical installations are well maintained, and electrical lifts should be maintained. The RMO is responsible for ensuring the defects are listed ward wise and area wise daily, and escalated to the PWD to take urgent action,” he said.