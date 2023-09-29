Beauty and the beast, with a cost

CHENNAI: For Shaan Katari Libby, it all began when her two kids, Adam and Zai, were six and three respectively. Advocate through the week, Shaan could not help herself but establish an ingenious creative space, where kids from the city can showcase their artistic abilities. This led to the formation of A to Zee Creativity, an artful chamber for all things creative.

“We explore a range of programmes catering to students from five to 18 years of age, including sessions in debating, public speaking, drama, writing, Model United Nations, training for the Trinity College London Examinations (Speech and Drama and Communication Skills) and for competitions like the World Scholar’s Cup,” she adds.

“Creativity takes courage”, rightfully said by Henri Matisse, the French visual artiste, kids from various schools in the city have taken courage, putting their best foot forward. To enchant audiences with their fairytail magic on stage, witness Beauty fall in love with the Beast, an upcoming play by the creative chamber, A to Zee Creativity, together with Chennai art theatre.

“The 90-minute play, Beauty and the Beast, from the well-known fairytale of an enchantress who teaches a selfish prince an important life lesson, is all about the message that all that glitters is not gold. Our play is an adaptation of the original fairytale, but will see Beauty a lot more courageous and bold,” highlights Shaan.

During the rehearsals

Witnessing this Beauty fall in love with the Beast, comes with a cause.



“The proceeds from the event will go to the Sugun Thomas Foundation, an educational charity; that sponsors high performing students from poor backgrounds, giving them full scholarships through to completion of college,” states the advocate.

Behold the Beauty and the Beast, where there is humour, music, romance, mystery and magic, on September 30 and October 1, from 6 pm at MS Subbulakshmi auditorium at the Asian College of Journalism campus in Taramani.