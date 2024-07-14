Beans, drumsticks get cheaper on the pocket; check out vegetable prices at Chennai's Koyambedu market on July 14

CHENNAI: The price of vegetables at Chennai's Koyambedu Wholesale Market showed moderate fluctuations on Friday

Drumsticks, whose price has been seeing variations recently, became cheaper by Rs 35 today. They were sold at Rs 110 per kg on July 12 but dropped to Rs 75 per kg today.

Similarly, green chillies saw a slight rise in their price. Today, they were sold for Rs 45 per kg, compared to Rs 40 on previous days.

Notably, beans experienced a Rs 20 drop in in prices. From Rs 80 per kg on July 12, they are being sold for Rs 60 per kg today.

Meanwhile, garlic prices were relatively stable selling at Rs 330 per kg today, well within its recent price range of Rs 300 to Rs 350 per kg.











