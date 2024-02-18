Beach-Tambaram train services cancellation: 150 spl buses today

CHENNAI: In the wake of Southern Railway cancelling the suburban train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram on February 18, MTC has announced it would operate 150 special buses on Sunday.

An official release said that the train service between Kodambakkam and Tambaram has been cancelled from 10 am to 3.15 pm on Sunday for maintenance activity.

“We will operate 150 special buses along Tambaram, Guindy, T Nagar, Central and Beach,” it said. During the cancellation of the night-time trains from February 17 to 22, it said that it would operate 20 additional night service buses during the period.