Beach-Tambaram last EMUs to be stopped till Oct 17

CHENNAI: The pattern of EMU train services between Chennai Beach and Tambaram would be changed due to line block permitted in the Egmore-Villupuram section at Tambaram Yard till October 17 from 12:25 am to 2:25 am (2 hours).

Train 40149 Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving at 11:59 pm and Train 40150 Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving at 11:40 pm would be fully cancelled till Oct 17.

Train 40419 Chennai Beach-Tambaram EMU local leaving at 11:59 pm and Train 40420 Tambaram-Chennai Beach EMU local leaving at 11:35 pm would be fully cancelled between Oct 8-15, a statement issued by SR (Southern Railway) said.

The South Eastern Railway has notified train cancellation due to non-interlocking work at Rourkela Station Yard of Chakradharpur Division till Oct 15. Train 03357 Barauni-Coimbatore Express Special leaving at 11.45 pm on Oct 7 and 14 and Train 03358 Coimbatore-Barauni Express Special leaving at 00.50 am today and on Oct 11 would be fully cancelled.