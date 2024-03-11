Beach – Chintadaripet MRTS services to remain suspended till June

CHENNAI: MRTS services between Chennai Beach and Chintadaripet stations will remain suspended for four more months.

MRTS services between the two stations on Beach –Velachery section were suspended in August 2023 to facilitate the construction of the 4.1km long fourth line between Chennai Beach and Egmore stations.



Briefing media persons at the zonal headquarters, officials of Southern Railway said that the services would not be restored till June 2024.



Originally, the services were scheduled to be restored this month (March 2024) upon completion of the fourth line.



Meanwhile, SR HoDs admitted overshooting the deadline by a few more months and said here that MRTS services between Beach and Chindatardipet would be restored only in June.



The officers also could not guarantee the completion of the fourth line by then.

