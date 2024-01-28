Beach 2.0: Fun times to be redefined

CHENNAI: The Besant Nagar beach will become a vibrant, happening and inclusive beachfront, Kovalam beach will become a water sports hub, and the one in Ennore will provide livelihood to all the fishermen in the area.



All of this will happen in the near future when the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) implements Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalization Project at these three beach fronts.

According to a CMDA document, as the first step of the project, a comprehensive master plan has been developed for the shoreline and prominent nodes have been identified for developing public spaces with distinctive themes and design by adopting international best practices. Under the project, around 50 km of shoreline from Ennore to Kovalam will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 100 crore.

Pedal along Bessy





Of the three beach fronts selected for the project, Besant Nagar beach front has a continuous space between the beaches from Besant nagar to Neelangarai and this provides the possibility to connect the fragmented beaches.



The stretch covers around 7.2 km of shoreline between Adyar Mouth and Neelankarai beach. “Rapid urbanisation along the ECR and OMR roads have increased the potential for redevelopment of this stretch of beaches. There are many access roads on this stretch that have a view of the beach thus having the potential for a facelift. Abandoned and dilapidated piers including the Adyar Broken Bridge has a potential to be adaptively reused,” the document pointed out.

The planning authority will reuse the Broken Bridge by installing pathways for cyclists and pedestrians and by enhancing connectivity with the lighter mode of transport. Around 3.5 km of the continuous track along the coast of Besant Nagar will be established to provide connectivity of the entire lane joining the bridge.

Pause points and telescope viewpoints will be provided on the Broken Bridge. Native trees will be planted along the shoreline to strengthen the beach.

There will also be a dedicated space provided for turtle nesting and hatchery.

Water sports in Kovalam





Apart from restoring edges of Muttukadu backwaters by enhancing the green cover and reintroducing native plantations, the CMDA will also develop provisions for water sports such as surfing, wind and kite surfing, wake-boarding, water skiing, para-sailing, and others along 2.6 km between the Kovalam Creek and Kovalam beach.The planning authority will build a network of green corridors in both Besant Nagar and Kovalam beach fronts to support biodiversity.



Also, dedicated space for fishing activities such as auction spaces, wholesale, retail shops, cleaning of fishes, and workshops for boat maintenance.

Boating in Ennore





This project will cover 4.75 km between ETPS Pier to Ennore Bridge covering Thalankuppam beach and Chinnakuppam beach.



“The available space between sea walls and settlements, abandoned Piers such as Thalankuppam and ETPS pier, presence of mangroves at Kosasthalaiyar basin provide an immense opportunity to use the available resource and develop it as assets to the place. Development of these areas will provide the much-required quality public space for the high-density neighbourhood,” the document said.

Under the project, facilities for recreational boating within the creek and food court serving local fresh seafood cuisine with outdoor seating will be provided by including local fishermen so that they could earn livelihood.

Mangroves in the creek will be restored. A bicycle renting facility for leisure rides will be included.