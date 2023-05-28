BC panel official holds meeting to study TABSETCO projects’ progress

MAMALLAPURAM: A meeting led by district collector A R Rahul Nadh was held at the collectorate with government and bank officials to discuss the various loans disbursed through the government towards projects implemented by the Tamil Nadu Backward Classes Economic Development Corporation (TABSETCO).

In the meeting, chief of the corporation scrutinized and discussed about the projects under the TABSETCO loan scheme in the district, personal loan to economically backward and most backward class people, micro loan for women (Mahila Samriti Yojana group loan), golden age loan scheme for women, micro loan scheme for men (group loan), dairy cow loan and small, different types of credit including irrigation credit for small farmers and total fund allocation.

In this regard, out of a target of Rs.100 crores for providing loans by TABSETCO for the financial year 2022-2023, loans of Rs.47.94 lakhs have been given to 98 individuals, and currently, it has been recommended to provide loans of Rs 6.50 lakhs to 13 people.