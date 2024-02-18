Battery car drivers fleece passengers at Chennai Central

CHENNAI: The battery operated car service at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MGR Chennai Central railway station for the benefit of senior citizens and persons with disabilities is sullied with overcharging, exploiting the needy.

The car service was offered free of cost till 2019 and later an amount of Rs 10 per person was fixed by the railways. But there have been a lot of instances where the drivers reportedly charge a lot higher than what is fixed by the railways.

When DT Next visited the station it was found that the drivers were demanding extra from the passengers. When this reporter enquired about the actual charges, the operators failed to respond.

K Rajaraman, a senior citizen on Friday lamented, “After reaching half way through the driver demanded Rs 100 for two people and later he bargained for Rs 80 and finally settled with Rs 40”.

DT Next had a first-hand experience of how elderly people are being exploited by the drivers, leaving them with no choice but to over pay them as they don’t want to miss their train. “On February 6th while returning from Palakkad I used the battery car service. It was mentioned in the front of the car that the rate is Rs 10 per person. While getting off I gave the driver Rs 50 and thought the driver will give me back the balance. To my shock the driver denied to return the balance,” fumed T Jayaraman, a resident of T Nagar.

When contacted, a senior railway official in the railway station mentioned that this issue has been reported several times.

“Whenever it comes to our notice, the drivers are penalised and in certain cases the contract has also been cancelled,” the official said. The official appealed to the passengers to raise complaints using the helpline number mentioned in the vehicle if in case there are issues such as over-charging.