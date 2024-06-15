Battery boats mandatory for tourism in Pichavaram mangrove

CHENNAI: While recommending coastal regulation zone clearance (CRZ) for the upgradation of Pichavaram Mangrove Forest as a major tourist destination with amenities, the expert appraisal committee (EAC) of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has directed the Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) to use only battery or CNG (compressed natural gas) boats for the transport of visitors.

“The EAC suggested that the CRZ-IA area of the site shall be used for establishing mangrove nursery and Mangrove Interpretation / Green Centre in consultation with the Forest Department and battery / CNG engine operated boats shall be used for transit of tourists into mangrove areas to minimize the carbon footprint. In response, the TTDC has agreed the same,” a document said.

TTDC had applied for CRZ nod since the project area of around 5.27 acres falls under CRZ-1A and CRZ-II zones for which the clearance is mandated under the CRZ Notification 2011. At an estimated cost of Rs 8.38 crore, the TTDC decided to construct a waiting lounge, toilets, gazebos, food kiosks, watch tower, children park, boardwalk and others in Killai Village near the mangrove.

While some tourism-related facilities are already in use, TTDC did not receive any CRZ clearances, as all the existing structures were constructed before 1991 prior to the CRZ Notification came into effect.

The EAC has also directed the TTDC to ensure the flow of natural tidal water to mangroves, and that the proposed activities should not interfere with the fishermen and movement of their fishing boats, marine patrol and public movement. “The project proponent shall ensure the water quality of adjacent creek waters and management plan should be prepared for conservation of mangrove biodiversity and the same has to be submitted to the concerned Integrated Regional Office. Maximum electricity requirement as much as possible shall be achieved through installation of renewable / green / solar energy in the resort,” the document added.

TN State Coastal Zone Management Authority (TNSCZMA) had already recommended CRZ clearance for the project, after which the proposal was sent to the EAC. Since the EAC cleared the project, the ministry is expected to finalise the approval soon.