Battered roads perennial issue for Puthagaram residents

CHENNAI: Poor roads continue to be a nightmare for the residents of Bharath Nagar at Puthagaram in Kolathur for over four months. Even for a moderate spell, the road gets inundated, say residents. The roads get battered after each spell, they lament.

After the north east monsoon, it turned even worse after the city received heavy down pour and the resultant waterlogging further damaged the roads.

“Despite re-laying a few months back, the roads look pathetic. Though it needs immediate attention since it is in an unusable condition, the civic body has not bothered to repair it. There are minor accidents are reported due to poor road conditions. We are scared to travel on this stretch. If people are new to this route, they are finished. The local body doesn’t take steps until there is some mishap that occurs,” said Shalini (name changed), a resident of Kolathur and a daily commuter.

According to local residents, the road serves as a shortcut to reach the water canal road for the residents of Puthagaram. Empty plots in the area get water logged and stagnated rainwater flows on to the main road, they say. In addition, the road becomes sludgy after rainfall making it risky for the commuters. “We are unable to even walk on this street due to a slippery surface. To our surprise material used to relay roads does not sustain even for a month,” said T Rajan, a resident.

When contacted a senior official of Chennai Corporation said as the north east monsoon ended last week. The relay and patch work of roads have resumed and the damaged roads will be repaired immediately.