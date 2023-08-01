Batik Air to operate direct flights from Medan to Chennai daily from August 11

CHENNAI: Batik Air to operate direct flights from Medan to Chennai on all days of the week starting from August 11.

The new direct flight route connecting Indonesia's North Sumatra and Chennai will take its inaugural flight on August 11.

The subsidiary of low-cost carrier Lion Air will operate this international flight with its Boeing 737-800NG fleet. This route is scheduled to operate daily with a seven days a week flight frequency.

Batik Air decided to operate direct flights from Chennai since it is known for its rich cultural heritage sites and other historical locations in India's history, which is the focal attraction for local Indonesian tourists.

This direct flight service would be very useful for the tourists and the flight is scheduled to arrive from Medan at 8.15 pm and depart from Chennai at midnight.