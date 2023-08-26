Batik Air started to operate flight between Chennai-Kuala Lumpur on all days of week

CHENNAI: Batik Air has started to operate flight between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur on all days of the week.

Malaysian Airlines, Air Asia, and Indigo Airlines were operating flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur every day. However, since many of the tourists were visiting Malaysia the passengers were facing issues in booking the tickets as the flights would be full most of the time.

Following that, there were regular requests from the passengers to increase the flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur.

After many requests, Batik Air from Friday, started to operate daily flights between Chennai and Kuala Lumpur.

The flight would arrive from Kuala Lumpur at 10.25 pm and then depart from Chennai at 11.15 pm.

The Airline operates the Boeing 737-800 aircraft, which is capable of carrying 189 passengers in a single trip.