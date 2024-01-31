Basic civic works pending, north Chennai developmental scheme non-starter: Ward members fume

CHENNAI: Cutting across party lines, the ward members of labour dominated north Chennai fumed that many civic infra projects including drinking water and electricity are pending in their localities and claimed that the proposed north Chennai developmental projects seems to be a non starter. They urged the authorities to provide a list of completed and upcoming projects and fund allocation for the same.



"For the last few months, we have urged the authorities to provide drinking water and streetlight connections in Madhavaram, but the complaints felt on deaf ears. However, there is no information about the tender details and project plans approvals taken up under the north Chennai developmental scheme, " said A Chandran of ward 27.

T M Thaniarasu, Tiruvottriyur zone (zone 1) chairman rued that, north Chennai has been neglected even for basic amenities. The officials give false information that the work has been carried out under the developmental projects, but we haven't witnessed any such work.

A total cost of Rs 1,000 crore is allocated to North Chennai Development Fund. The funds have been allocated for various projects including drinking water, parks, roads, playgrounds and gyms. "A meeting will be held in which the concerned departments will give a detailed report on the works taken over under the project, " explained GCC commissioner J Radhakrishnan.

Following that, deputy mayor M Maghesh Kumaar requested the authorities to share the details of works carried out under the north Chennai developmental scheme ward wise to the respective councillors. The mayor said that the report will be soon available and will be prepared by CMDA.

Similarly, ward 4 councilor R Jayaraman mentioned that hundreds of street light poles are in dilapidated condition in several streets, including VP Nagar, Erneeswaran Nagar and AD colony in Ernavoor and pose a threat to the public.

During the intense rainfall due to cyclone Michaung many poles fell down, and no immediate replacement was made as the officers promised. A few councillors also came down heavily against the electrical department of the corporation.

The electrical department staff claim that the faulty lights will be repaired or replaced but no steps have been taken for the past few months to attend the lights damaged during the recent monsoon. The residents and councilors will be forced to stage a protest, the ward representatives warned the council.