Bank manager's gold chain snatched; accused held

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly snatching the gold chain of a woman near Koyambedu Metro station. The victim, V Revathi (38) of Virugambakkam works as a manager at a bank in Anna Salai.

On Friday night, she was walking near Koyambedu metro railway station when the accused trailed her and snatched her 4.5 sovereign gold chain and fled the scene.

Subsequently, Revathi filed a complaint at the CMBT police station. A police team conducted investigations and after perusing CCTV footage, police zeroed in on the accused and arrested M Felix (30), a native of Tiruvannamalai district.

The stolen gold chain was seized from him. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.