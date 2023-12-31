Bangladeshi woman with forged credentials detained at Chennai Airport; Handed over to Police

CHENNAI: A 25 year old Bangladeshi national with forged Indian passport was secured by the Immigration officials on Saturday night. Investigations found that she also possessed a fake Aadhar card, as if she is a resident of Madhya Pradesh.

The woman had come to the City in a flight from Dhaka on Saturday night. During immigration checks, her passport was flagged and it was found that she was using a fake Indian passport.

In her passport, her name was mentioned as Jalguri Vilagi (25) and that she is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.

However, on scrutiny, Immigration officials learnt that her original name is Sharmin Akthar and she had entered into India through West Bengal and through agents, secured a fake Aadhar card in Madhya Pradesh. Using the bogus credentials, she obtained a fake passport and travelled to Bangladesh. When she returned, she was secured.

The woman was handed over to the Chennai Police's Central Crime Branch (CCB) for further investigations. She was also enquired by the officials of the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and the Tamil Nadu Police's Q branch.