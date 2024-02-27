Bangladeshi Citizen who entered International Terminal using fake ticket arrested

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi Citizen who entered the Chennai-International-Terminal using a fake ticket was arrested by the airport police on Monday.



He was caught on Monday afternoon when he attempted to exit the International departure terminal of Chennai airport.

The CISF team that intercepted him identified the person as Sha Aalam (46) and during the inquiry, he told the officers that he had booked a ticket to Kuala Lumpur on the Air Asia flight but now he had decided not to travel to Kuala Lumpur and so returning home.

The CISF when checking the ticket in possession of Sha Aalam it was found that there was no seal of cancellation or offload.

Later the officers took Sha Aalam to the Airline counter and there the staff found the ticket was fake and the passenger with the PNR number mentioned in the ticket had already travelled to Kuala Lumpur in the morning.

The officers found that Sha Aalam had created a fake ticket and used it to enter the airport.

Further the CISF officials during the inquiry found that Sha Aalam was working in Delhi and one of his relatives had travelled to Chennai for treatment a week ago.

Following that a couple of days ago Sha Aalam reached Chennai to meet his relative and on Monday his relative was to travel to Kuala Lumpur.

Sha Aalam created a fake ticket using his relative's ticket and entered the airport pretending as a passenger to send off his relative.

The officials handed Sha Aalam to the airport police and the police registered a case and arrested Sha Aalam further investigation is on.