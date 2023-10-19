Bangladesh man held at Chennai airport with fake Indian passport

CHENNAI: A Bangladeshi citizen, who arrived here from Dubai using a fake Indian passport was arrested at the airport on Wednesday.

The immigration officials who were checking the travel documents of the fliers who came on the early morning flight grew suspicious about Johel Shill (24) who came on an Indian passport.

After questioning him, the officials found that the passport was fake and he was a Bangladeshi, who entered India illegally and was staying in West Bengal with his wife and children. He managed to obtain Aadhaar and passport with the help of agents and travelled to Dubai recently.

Johel was arrested and handed to the Central Crime Branch police, who are questioning him.