Ban on stickers on vehicles: What about politicians and actors’ images, ask petitioners

CHENNAI: If stickers saying advocates or lawyers cannot be pasted on vehicles, what about the stickers of political parties and their leaders, or film actors? And if private vehicles are barred from such stickers, how is the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) buses allowed to sport stickers all over the body of the vehicles? Also, is the implementation of the restriction applicable only to Chennai and not across the State?

Raising these questions, two petitioners moved the Madras High Court against the Greater Chennai Traffic Police’s drive against usage of stickers and symbols on vehicles. Following this, the Madras High Court issued notice to the State government, seeking its response to the petitioners.

A vacation bench of Justice AD Jagadish Chandira and Justice R Kalaimathi heard the petition moved by S Devadoss Gandhi Wilson seeking a direction to implement the restriction across the State, including government vehicles.

On April 27, the Chennai traffic police issued a press note stating that no private vehicles should use stickers and logos on the number plate or any other part of the vehicle. The note asked lawyers and doctors to remove stickers from their vehicles with immediate effect. However, the petition noted, it does not mention the stickers on government vehicles.

The State-owned MTC buses are the major violators of the sticker rule, said the petitioner, pointing out how long advertisement stickers with pictures are being used on the sides of the vehicles. This is a clear violation of rules and against efforts to ensure safe driving, said the petitioner.

There must be a uniform rule and conduct for all road users, whether government or private vehicles, submitted the petitioner, and also sought to implement the restriction across the State and not just in Chennai city.

The bench directed the government to file a counter within four weeks and posted the matter for further hearing.

In another case, Justice R Kalaimathi directed the State to file counter to a plea seeking to exempt doctors from the ban on using such stickers on their vehicles.

The counsel for the petitioner K Srinivasan contended that doctors are not pasting the stickers on the number plate, but only on the windshield of the vehicle. This will help the general public, as doctor could render medical service to the people in need while traveling, said the counsel.

The petitioner also noted how the press note was silent about three-wheelers, though they are the major violator of using stickers and symbols in all parts of the vehicle. However, the police were restricting only the professionals, said the petitioner.

After the submission, the judge directed the State to file a counter and posted the matter to May 22 for further submission.