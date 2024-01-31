Balaji remaining Min disturbing: HC judge

CHENNAI: Stating that V Senthilbalaji’s continuation as a Minister disturbed him, Justice N Anand Venkatesh of the Madras High Court asked the government what message it was sending to the general public by retaining him in the State cabinet.

The judge made the comment while hearing a fresh bail petition that Senthilbalaji moved after the sessions court dismissed his plea.

Appearing for him, senior counsel Aryama Sundaram assailed the lower court’s decision to dismiss the bail plea on the ground that his brother Ashok Kumar, a co-accused in the PMLA case, was still absconding. As the ED has already collected all the materials and completed the investigation, the bail plea should not have been refused on that ground, he argued.

But the judge observed that while a last-grade government employee is suspended automatically if he or she is arrested for 48 hours, Senthilbalaji remained a minister despite being incar-cerated for more than 230 days.

When the counsel said the Supreme Court dismissed a petition seeking to remove him from the cabinet, the judge said he was disturbed that Senthilbalaji was still continuing as a Minister and asked what message the State was sending to the general public by retaining him in the Cabinet. The judge then posted the matter to February 14 for further hearing.

The principal sessions court, Chennai, has refused three bail pleas till now, while the High Court dismissed another bail plea moved under medical grounds. During the appeal, the Supreme Court also rejected the plea and directed him to approach the lower court.

When he approached the sessions court for the third time seeking bail, it was dismissed stating that his continuation despite being arrested under PMLA established his influence. Hence, if granted bail, there were chances that evidence may be tampered with, it said. The court also pointed out that his brother was absconding.