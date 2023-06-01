‘Bala sabhas crucial for urban development’

CHENNAI: With children residing in various parts of Chennai having taken upon themselves to resolve the issues in the area, child rights activists and members of various child rights organisations urge for the formation of bala sabhas in the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies (Ward Committee and Area Sabha) Rules, 2022.

The TN State Policy for Children released in November 2021 recognises children being capable of forming their views and also mentions the formation of bala sabhas in all gram panchayats. Here, children between the age group of 12-18 years will be members. A bala sabha will meet four times a year (like a grama sabha), pass resolutions on issues and subsequently submit it to the grama sabha for resolving the concerns pointed out.



Speaking about urban local bodies having no mention of bala sabhas, Vanessa Peter, policy researcher, Information and Resource Centre for Deprived Urban Communities (IRCDUC) said, “As the child policy only mentions formation of bala sabha under grama panchayats, the area sabha formed by the GCC has neglected children’s representation in local governance. This is unfortunate as 48% of TN’s population lives in urban regions. Children’s inclusion in planning and development will help the government efficiently address issues with a child-friendly perspective.”



Likewise, Virgil D Sami, executive director, Arunodhaya Foundation, also insisted on the formation of bala sabhas alongside area sabhas in Chennai. “Kids must be involved in local governance and a sabha helps. We’ve also written to the government about it,” he added.



Contrary to this, a zonal chairman, opined: “Forming bala sabha and involving children in such activities will affect their education. There are elected area counsellors and chairpersons to work on kids’ grievances.”



Speaking to DT Next, Mayor R Priya stated that discussions on the formation of bala sabha are already underway. “Children representation in area sabhas is being considered. After meeting with Shiv Das Meena, secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply department, we’ll announce the formation.”

