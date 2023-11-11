Bail granted to BJP’s Reddy in flagpole case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Friday granted conditional bail to BJP functionary Amar Prasad Reddy for attacking and damaging the JCB brought to remove the flagpole erected illegally at the residence of BJP state president Annamalai.

Reddy and five others, who were arrested for allegedly damaging JCB, had filed a bail plea in the High Court.

The Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) R Muniyapparaj, appearing for police, objected before Justice CV Karthikeyan, not to grant bail as the investigation is not concluded. APP also contended if the accused were let out on bail, they would tamper the evidence.

After the submission, the judge granted bail to the petitioners with the condition to pay Rs 2,000 each to the JCB owner. The court also directed the accused to appear before Kanathur police twice a day for two weeks and directed them to submit an affidavit ensuring not to erect flagpoles in the future without proper permission.

Reddy and five other BJP functionaries were arrested on October 21 for attacking the JCB brought to remove the BJP flagpole erected at Annalamalai’s house in Panaiyur, Chennai. According to the police, a nearly 45-foot-tall flagpole, erected without permission, was causing hindrance to the public and posed a safety risk due to its proximity to electric cables.



