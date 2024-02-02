Bad weather in north, abroad hits flight services in city

CHENNAI: The arrival and departure of flights were affected at the city airport on Thursday due to bad weather in northern India.

Flights that were supposed to depart to London, Muscat, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuala Lumpur, Sri Lanka, Ayodhya, Delhi, Mumbai, Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur, Goa and Coimbatore were delayed by up to 3 hours.

Flights scheduled to arrive at the airport were delayed following bad weather. Airport officials said that the delay was because of bad weather in some foreign countries and also parts of north India.

SpiceJet flight to Ayodhya, on its inaugural run, was scheduled to depart at 12.50 pm but it was delayed and left the city only at 2.35 pm.