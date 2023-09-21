Baby rescued from AP woman found begging in Tondiarpet

CHENNAI: Police on Tuesday rescued a six-month-old from a woman loitering suspiciously in Tondiarpet and handed over the baby to officials of Child Welfare Committee.

The woman is being investigated, police sources said. According to police, the public alerted the police control room after she was found begging on the streets using the baby.

When a patrol team apprehended the woman and questioned her, she gave evasive answers. So, she and the baby were taken to the Washermenpet All Women Police Station (AWPS) for further inquiry.

At the station too, she gave contradictory statements. Investigations revealed that the woman is from Andhra Pradesh.

“There are instances of Andhra women being used as a part of child-begging racket. Her answers were unconvincing after which we alerted the child welfare officials and handed over the baby to them,” a cops said. Further investigations are on.