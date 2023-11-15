BA flight to London delayed for more than four hours on Wednesday

CHENNAI: The British Airways flight to London was delayed for more than four hours on Wednesday.

The British Airways flight which arrives from London at 5.30 am every day would depart back to London at 7.45 am. However, on Wednesday the flight was delayed following bad weather there in London and it landed in the Chennai airport only at 10.15 am.

More than 300 passengers who were about to board the flight had been waiting in the Airport since the early morning and they all gathered at the airline counter and argued with the passengers that they should have been informed earlier that the flight was delayed. Later the flight departed to London from Chennai at 12 pm.