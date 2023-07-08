B Tech student comes under wheel alighting bus; hand severely crushed

CHENGALPATTU: Tension prevailed in Pinayur when a 19-year-old female student fell from a bus and injured her hand grievously when she was trying to alight the bus on Friday. The student, Keerthana, a resident of Indra Nagar in Meyyur was pursuing B.Tech degree at Karpaga Vinayagar College in Madurantakam. On Friday morning when she alighted a bus from Pinayur to attend an internship in Kalpakkam, the driver started the bus before she could fully climb down. “The girl tripped and fell on the ground and the rear wheel went over her left hand,” police said. Onlookers immediately rushed her to the Chengalpattu Government Hospital where she is currently undergoing treatment. Residents of the area claimed that since there were not sufficient buses plying in the neighbourhood, it is forcing students to travel in an unsafe manner. They further requested the state government to ensure there were adequate buses to prevent such untoward incidents.