B Tech graduate’s body fished out from Puzhal lake

CHENNAI: Police on Saturday fished out the body of a 32 year old man, a B Tech graduate from Puzhal lake near Murugambedu. The deceased was upset as he was unemployed for the last few years and police suspect it to be a case of suicide.

Investigations revealed that his family had filed a missing complaint with Ambattur police on Friday.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesan. He was living with his family at Sivaprakasam Nagar in Ambattur.

Police investigations revealed that Venkatesan was not employed for the past few years and he was dejected over the same. His family members too had asked him to take up some job to support the family.

On Friday morning, Venkatesan left home, but never returned until late night and he was not reachable over phone after which the family was approached.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, locals noticed a human body floating in Puzhal lake near Murugambedu after which personnel from TNFRS (Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services) reached the scene and secured the body.

Venkatesan's family members confirmed his identify after which Police registered a case and moved the body to a government hospital for post mortem.